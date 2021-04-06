Posted: Apr 06, 2021 8:36 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 8:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Diana Dunlap will serve as the Town of Ochelata's Clerk following the results of Tuesday's election.

Dunlap received 28 votes (66.67-percent of the vote) to defeat Michele Rader, who received 14 votes (33.33-percent).

40 votes were cast on Election Day with Dunlap receiving 27 of those votes. Both Dunlap and Rader received one vote a piece that came in by absentee mail.