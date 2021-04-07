Posted: Apr 07, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

Musicians Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell are the latest cast members added to the upcoming film, “Gray Horse,” the film adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Isbell is set to play the white husband of an Osage woman who is killed and Simpson will portray rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer. William Belleau and Louis Cancelmi have also been cast to play roles in the film.

Both Simpson and Isbell have on-screen experience. Simpson starred in the film, “Queen and Slim”, along with the, “The Dead Don’t Die.” Isbell took on a role in the 2019 film, “Deadwood” and voiced a character on, “Squidbillies.”

Filming is expected to start in the coming weeks across Osage County. A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.