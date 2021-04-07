Posted: Apr 07, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Almost a week after Governor Kevin Stitt's visit to Tri County Tech in Bartlesville, Stitt has released a video highlighting the career tech's Skills to Rebuild initiative.

The video features two of the program's success stories. Hannah Cole, a Certified Nursing Aid (CNA) student, said she has finished the CNA program. Cole said she hopes she can start working soon and eventually get into an LPN program. She can now get her foot in the door and continue to work towards her dream of becoming a field nurse.

Cole said she's forever thankful for the Skills to Rebuild grant.

Aaron Tucker has been back to work as an IT Specialist for the oil and gas industry. Tucker said Skills to Rebuild gave him the confidence to start a new chapter in his career.

Tucker said he wouldn't have taken a certification had the State of Oklahoma not paid for it. He said having the funding through the Skills to Rebuild program that Gov. Stitt approved is the reason he has a good job with Explore Pipeline Company.

Gov. Stitt fully re-opened Oklahoma's economy on June 1st, 2020. He also approved $1 million from the Governor's Emergency Eduction Relief Fund to bring about the Skills to Rebuild program at Tri County Tech. Hundreds of students like Cole and Tucker have received free training through this effort in order to get back to work and to get higher paying jobs than they had in the past.

You can watch Gov. Stitt's Skills to Rebuild Success Stories video below.