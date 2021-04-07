Posted: Apr 07, 2021 11:45 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 11:45 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Blood Institute-Tulsa will be holding a blood drive in support of Nowata High School on Thursday. The event will be held at Cornerstone Community Church at 260 East Galer Avenue in Nowata.

Each person who donates blood can receive a free t-shirt from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Shirts are available in either blue, orange or red. It is not required to be vaccinated to donate blood, but if you’ve received your vaccine, you can still donate blood without any waiting period.

Call 877-340-8777 or click here https://bit.ly/3dGuJhE to make an appointment.