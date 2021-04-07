Posted: Apr 07, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 2:16 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after 34.9 grams of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle. Jose Mendoza appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance and other drug related counts.

According to an affidavit, an officer pulled over Mendoza’s vehicle on Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. A K9 officer gave a positive alert on the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 34.9 grams of methamphetamine inside a light fixture in the vehicle. The substance was contained in 11 separate bags.

Mendoza has previous convictions in Washington County for drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drugs, driving under the influence and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. His bond was set at $200,000.