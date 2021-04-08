Posted: Apr 08, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department will participate in the National Rx Drug "Take Back Initiative" program from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24th.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry said the event, sponsored by the Dallas Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located throughout the community. He said the initiative was canceled last year when COVID-19 hit, however, they'll participate in the event this year.

Capt. Ickleberry said the BPD cares about you and your families well-being. He said the best thing you can do to take care of your family without any cost to you is to clean out your medicine cabinet properly by attending this event or going to the Bartlesville Police Department any day during the week.

The BPD at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue always has in its lobby a white prescription drug disposal box. Capt. Hastings said it looks like one of the old mailboxes that you would see at the corner at the post office. He said the box is for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and they're part of the DEA program. If the BPD is closed and you're looking to dispose of your prescription drugs, all you have to do is call dispatch and they'll meet you in the lobby and get you taken care of.

Citizens are encouraged to bring any prescription drugs they wish to dispose of to the following locations, no questions asked:

Bartlesville Police Department 615 S. Johnstone Avenue

Bartlesville Fire Station No. 3, 100 S.E. Madison Boulevard

Bartlesville Fire Station No. 4, 3501 Price Road

Capt. Ickleberry said citizens may drop off unwanted prescription medications for disposal. He said no effort will be made by law enforcement personnel to count, inventory or log medications.

No needles, cleaning supplies or general household waste should be placed in the boxes. Capt. Ickleberry said pill medication may be in the original container, in zip lock bags or loose. He also said no attempt should be made by the police of the citizens to open up containers and remove the pills.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be place in collection containers.

For more information, contact the police department at 918.338.4001.