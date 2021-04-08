Posted: Apr 08, 2021 9:51 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 9:51 AM

Ty Loftis

A fire at the Tulsa Recycle and Transfer Center has forced the City of Bartlesville to temporarily close the town recycling center. They were forced to close the center, as they send the recycled items to Tulsa for processing. Public Works Director Keith Henry had this to say on the closure:

“They had a lot of electrical damage to their facility as a result of the fire so they are busy trying to make those repairs. We have not been notified of when those repairs might be complete, but we will re-open our center as soon as they are up and running.”

The Bartlesville Recycling Center is located on 10th street just east of Virginia Ave.