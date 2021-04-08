Posted: Apr 08, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 10:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation presented more than $6.3 million to 107 school districts during the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day held in a virtual format on Wednesday.

This year’s disbursement from the tribe is the largest since the tribe began its annual contributions in 2002. Each school district makes the decision on how to use the funding for their schools. In the past, schools have used the funds to cover teacher salaries, facilities, operations, technology improvements or school programs.

School districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled, yet funding benefits all students. Out of the $6.3 million that was dispersed, Osage County received $2,822, Nowata County received $104,422, and Washington County received $216,660. 11 other counties that make up the Cherokee Nation also received funding.