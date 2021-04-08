Posted: Apr 08, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Ramona is sponsoring a free hair cutting event on Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. for kids in the Caney Valley School District. The event will be held at the Ramona Senior Citizen Building in Ramona.

Contact Genny Henry or Mary Butterfield via Facebook Messenger to schedule an appointment. You can also call Caney Valley Elementary School at 918.535.2205.

You are to bring a completed permission form with you, which can be found below. You are encouraged to wear a mask while getting your haircut.

A PDF of the permission form can be viewed/printed here.