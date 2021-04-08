Posted: Apr 08, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 4:44 PM

A suspect has been arrested for making a threat on social media that was directed towards Bartlesville High School on Thursday.

According to Bartlesville Public Schools' Executive Director of Technology & Communications Granger Meador, the threat was discovered and extra security was added to the school while police investigated the matter. He said the Bartlesville Police Department eventually appeared to resolve the situation with an arrest of an individual who is not currently a student at BHS.

Bartlesville Police arrested Mathew Allen Conner, 20, on a misdemeanor charge of Attempting to Conspire or Endeavoring to Perform an Act of Violence involving serious bodily harm or death threats.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said a School Resource Officer was contacted and made aware of a threatening post on social media on Thursday morning. He said it was initially believed the person who made the post may have been a student at Bartlesville High School.

Investigators were called out and conducted an investigation and eventually determined the suspect was not a student at BHS. Investigators contacted Conner at his residence in Bartlesville and conducted a search warrant. Conner agreed to come to the police station, and after questioning, Conner admitted to police that he was the person who made the post on social media.