Posted: Apr 09, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville's Recycling Center remains closed at this time.

Public Works Director Keith Henry said Tulsa Recycle and Transfer Center (TRT) will contact the City of Bartlesville once they're up and running. Henry said there was a little dumping of recyclables and other items early on at the Recycle Center, but it has slowed down. He said anything that is left outside the gate of the Recycle Center while it's temporarily closed will be taken to the landfill.

A fire at TRT has forced the City of Bartlesville to temporarily close the Recycling Center. Henry has said throughout the week that they were forced to close the center as they send recycled items to Tulsa for processing. He said TRT had a lot of electrical damage to their facility as a result of a fire so they're busy trying to make those repairs.