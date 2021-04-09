Posted: Apr 09, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Osage Hills School is putting on a "Change for Kyle" fundraiser in honor of a fallen Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy and his commitment to protect and serve our community.

The school is asking students, parents, staff and members of the community to donate their spare change to honor Corporal Kyle Davis, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, March 25th. All money collected will be donated to Deputy Davis' family.

The fundraiser will run from now until Friday, April 16th. Osage Hills School is located at 225 County Road 2706 in Bartlesville. You can call the school at 918.336.6804 for more information.