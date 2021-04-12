Posted: Apr 12, 2021 11:48 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 12:55 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Tuxedo Lions Club is now Bartlesville Lions Club! Bartlesville Lions Club was established in 1921 to serve the community of Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday was District Governor Dolly Wooddell, Governor Elect Dave Wooddell and Communications Director Evelyn Hightower.

The Lions Club is preparing for its 100th anniversay in Bartlesville. We are planning to have our guest back in a couple of weeks to gives us some more details on the special ocassion.

The Lions Club supports eye health statewide and Meadows of Hope (formerly Oklahoma Boys Ranch). They raise funds locally with their annual Christmas Tree sale.

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Their mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.

The Lions Club meets at the Tuxedo Community Center. They recently made some upgrades o their park with more coming (stay tuned for updates). Both are located 1/2 mile west of Hwy. 75 on Tuxedo Blvd. You are encouraged to enjoy their park, playground and basketball court for your next picnic!