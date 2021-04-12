Posted: Apr 12, 2021 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 12:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting giving an update as to what they have been working on. The Tulsa Ironman takes place on Saturday, May 23rd. The bike portion will come through portions of Osage County and one thing they are working on right now is coordinating with different agencies to keep the riders and street traffic safe.

McLemore expects about 3,000 riders to partake in the event. For the month of March, Miller EMS responded to 24 phone calls and transported 15 patients.