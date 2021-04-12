Posted: Apr 12, 2021 12:30 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Members of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce recently gathered at The Journey Home for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Stumpff Chapel of Grace, which is being donated by Stumpff Funeral Homes in memory of Doris Stumpff.

The Journey Home's board president, Jodie Shorter spoke to the assembled group, as did Stumpff Executive Vice President, Scott Holz. The Chapel of Grace will be located just behind The Journey Home, a hospice house that is supported entirely by donations.

Also present at, the groundbreaking were several members of the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, who will be donating their labor to build the new chapel. The Journey Home, an end of life hospice, is located at 900 NE Washington Blvd, in Dewey. You can learn more by calling 918.876.4184, or by visiting thejourneyhomeok.com.