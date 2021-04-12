Posted: Apr 12, 2021 1:05 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The State of Oklahoma continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, but the problem persists nonetheless. The Board of Osage County Commissioners continue to have restrictions in place when entering county-owned property, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones does see some good news for Osage County specifically.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said caution is the best way to approach things when dealing with COVID-19.

For the past month, Osage County has been in the low risk category for those being affected by COVID-19, the second best tier to be in.