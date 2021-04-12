Posted: Apr 12, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

As the warm weather draws near, it becomes important to have your air conditioning units running properly and have someone to rely on if something were to happen. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners talked about the possibility of entering into an agreement with Sweeden Heating and Air, a company they have used for repair work in the past. County Clerk Robin Slack gives some details.

Slack went on to say that it would be a normal call-out rate of 75 dollars per service. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said before they sign any paperwork, it is important to do the proper legal research first.

The commissioners tabled the item so that legal counsel could look into the matter further.