Posted: Apr 12, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 3:50 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested after an alleged assault incident occurred on April 4. Michael Guy Smith appeared at the Washington County Courthouse. The district’s attorney advised that charges of either domestic abuse or assault and battery could be filed.

According to an affidavit, Dewey Police officers responded to a domestic call at the Lake Shore Trailer Park. Witnesses allege that Smith had assaulted a juvenile who was trying to retrieve a dog on his property.

Another witness claimed that Smith had kicked the dog. Witnesses also alleged that Smith kicked a woman in the throat during the course of the altercation. Officers observed a red mark on the woman’s throat and she had difficulty speaking to recount the incident.

Bond was set at $5,000. Smith is due back in court on Tuesday where charges could be presented.