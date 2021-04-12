Posted: Apr 12, 2021 2:57 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County has been in a service contract with AT&T for several years now. The commissioners had to sign some paperwork at Monday's board meeting to correct a problem with the bills they have been receiving. County Clerk Robin Slack said the company has been applying credits to each bill for quite some time now, hence the reason the commissioners needed to sign the paperwork.

This is a problem that has persisted since they changed the phone system around in 2019.