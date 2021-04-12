Posted: Apr 12, 2021 3:06 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 3:06 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing three felony counts in accordance with multiple instances of fraud. Donald Cole appeared out of custody after posting a bond of $10,000.

According to an affidavit, Cole had accepted money from two separate parties for the sale of a three-wheel vehicle. The first victim had put down a $200 deposit for the vehicle after seeing it listed by Cole on Facebook. Cole then allegedly blocked the victim on Facebook and never delivered the item.

A separate incident of a similar nature occurred. A male victim had sent a $2,400 payment to Cole for an off-road vehicle. Cole had sent a picture of the bill of sale to the victim. The man purchasing the vehicle claims to have never received it. Cole then blocked him on Facebook. Cole is due back in court on April 30.