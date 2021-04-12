Posted: Apr 12, 2021 5:59 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2021 6:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Entering Monday evening’s school board meeting, Pawhuska had guidelines in place requiring attendees at indoor school sanctioned events to get their temperatures checked, masks had to be worn and attendance was limited to 50 percent. School board members re-visited that agenda item on Monday with the consideration of lifting those regulations.

Superintendent David Cash have met with faculty members and a school committee. Everyone involved has said it is time to lift these restrictions and Cash gave their reasons.

Cash said there are only a handful of indoor events left this year, but board member Addie Roanhorse said it is important to keep the guidelines in place for events such as the one she was attending.

Board Member Thomas Boone said that he believes it should be up to each person if he or she wishes to wear a mask. The board opted to lift those restrictions with a 3-1 vote and Roanhorse wasn’t pleased with the decision.

When time for board members to make comments, Boone said it is important to remember who they represent.

Masks are still required for students while on school grounds.