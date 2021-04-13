Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has asked that all vaccine sites across the state to put a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This comes in the wake of the CDC and FDA making these recommendations so that they can explore rare blood clotting found in six Americans who have received that vaccine. State Health Commissioner Lance Frye had this to say:

“This type of potential adverse reaction following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely rare and has occurred in less that one in every million recipients. However, the health and safety of Oklahomans remains our top priority.”

The FDA reports that nearly seven million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across America, including 62,000 doses in Oklahoma. If you have a previously scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointment, the OSDH is working with Pfizer and Moderna to offer alternatives.