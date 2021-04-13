Posted: Apr 13, 2021 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday’s school board meeting in Pawhuska turned contentious, as action was taken to lift the mask mandate when gathering at school sanctioned events that take place indoors. It was a 3-1 vote and board member Addie Roanhorse opposed the action.

Upon approval of the item, she left the meeting and never returned. Superintendent David Cash says the data supports the decision the board took and it is unfortunate COVID-19 has become so political.

Cash did say that with the indoor events they have remaining this year, common sense will be used and proper social distancing measures will be used. Students are still required to wear face coverings at school, but Cash says a meeting will be held evaluating that measure as well.

If unable to attend that meeting, it will be live-streamed on the Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page.