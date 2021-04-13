Posted: Apr 13, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 2:40 PM

Max Gross

Felony Charges of child abuse and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery were filed against Michael Guy Smith of Dewey. Smith appeared via teleconference from the Washington County Jail for an arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

Smith appeared in court on Monday where a $5,000 bond was set. That bond was sustained despite the escalation in charges.

According to an affidavit, Dewey Police officers responded to a domestic call at the Lake Shore Trailer Park. Witnesses allege that Smith had assaulted a juvenile who was trying to retrieve a dog on his property.

Another witness claimed that Smith had kicked the dog. Witnesses also alleged that Smith kicked a woman in the throat during the course of the altercation. Officers observed a red mark on the woman’s throat and she had difficulty speaking to recount the incident.

Smith also has a pending misdemeanor assault case. He is set to appear for the March 2020 charge on Wednesday.