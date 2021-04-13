Posted: Apr 13, 2021 4:45 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 6:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Silverlake Road between Nowata Road and Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville was impacted by a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a minor accident occurred on eastbound Adams Boulevard near Lowe's. Hastings said they've been working a few more accidents than normal in that area due to the extra traffic caused by the Hillcrest Road project.

Capt. Hastings encouraged the public to slow down, be patient and use caution when traveling in the area. He asked citizens to use Frank Phillips Blvd or Hensley/Tuxedo Blvd as an alternate route to get to Washington Blvd/U.S. Highway 75 to go southbound.