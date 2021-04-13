News
Pawhuska
Posted: Apr 13, 2021
Nash Sworn in as Pawhuska Council Member
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska voters elected Amber Nash to take over the vacated Ward Two Council Seat last Tuesday and at this week’s meeting, City Attorney John Heskett had the honor of swearing her into office.
During the meeting, council members opted to allow Elite Concrete to make road repairs on 11th and Revard and 11th and Grandview. The cost of these two projects will cost nearly $20,000 and they will start next Wednesday.
