City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 7:30 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 7:32 PM
BPD Looking to Identify Suspect in Library Incident
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking to identify a person that stole a laptop and a backpack from another patron at the Bartlesville Public Library.
Security camera video footage shows a man leaving the library with the merchandise on March 24th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The man is seen wearing blue jeans with red stripes and a gray Denver Broncos hoodie.
If you can identify the person or if you believe you have seen him around town, you are asked to contact Detective Brett Miquelon at 918.338.4031.
More pictures of the suspect can be found below.
