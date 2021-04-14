Posted: Apr 14, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Circuit Engineering District (CED) Number One updated the Washington County Commissioners about their Eight-Year Construction Work Plan in recent days.

During this week's Washington County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Mitch Antle went over the list of projects impacted by the plan in Washington County. Antle said Washington County has bridges that need to be done as they're so close to 100-percent renovations of all the bridges County-wide. He said he would love to see Washington County finish the bridges so all they have to do is worry about the surface projects from there.

Commissioner Antle said his intent is to get all of Washington County's bridges into solid condition.

The Eight-Year Construction Plan for Washington County states that construction of the Double Creek Bridge in District Three has been pushed back from 2022 to 2024. The Sanders Creek Project won't pull until 2025. The Fish Creek Project in District Two has been pushed back to 2029 for construction while the Timberlake Project was pushed back to 2024.