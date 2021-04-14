Posted: Apr 14, 2021 1:08 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, ASAP #306 at 3315 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard and ASAP #309 at 901 SE Madison in Bartlesville will no longer be operating by Saturday, May 1st, 2021.

The remaining four ASAP General Stores will operate at usual. #306 and #309 customers will not lose any KickBack points by using a different ASAP General Store, and all four sites offer Mobile Pay through the Phillips App. Three of the locations - #307,#310 and #311 - boast a car wash.