Posted: Apr 14, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

Work on Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville continues. While the stretch of road between 20th Street and Hillcrest Heights is closed for now, Bartlesville city officials say the road will be passable in the near future and for much of the remainder of the project.

Hillcrest traffic is detoured to Silver Lake Road and Adams Boulevard until Tuesday, April 20. City engineer Micah Siemers talks about traffic flow in the area.

The $2.2 million project involves reconstructing Hillcrest Drive from the Caney River to just north of 20th Street. The new alignment will transition to the existing roadway just north of the Caney River on the south end of the project and just north of 20th Street on the north end of the project. The new roadway will consist of two 12-foot-wide drive lanes with six-foot-wide asphalt shoulders. Turn lanes will be provided at Shawnee and 20th Street.