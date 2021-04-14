Posted: Apr 14, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Elder Care. Arvest local bank president Kim Adams presented the check to Cordell Rumsey, Elder Care executive director.

In a statement, Adams said:

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. We appreciate partnering with Elder Care and we recognize the valuable services they offer to help senior citizens in our community maintain independence.”

The funds will support the efforts of Elder Care to ensure that mature adults live happy, healthy, independent lives. Elder Care provides a wide range of programs; including adult day health services, case management, caregiver support groups, home care services, physical therapy, a specialized medical clinic, intentional social networking groups, and more.

“The Arvest Foundation grant makes it possible for us to continue to provide service delivery to benefit the aging and their families,” Rumsey said. “We are grateful for the funding.”