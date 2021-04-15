Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. The honor is based on customer feedback.

The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website. Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 43,000 bank customers across the world.

In a statement, Kim Adams, president for Arvest in Bartlesville, said:

“We value our customers’ opinions, and this recognition is very rewarding, especially in the climate over the past year. We also appreciate our associates and their commitment to serving our customers. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways to bank that are most convenient to our customers.”

All financial institutions – brick-and-mortar and online-only – offering a checking and/or savings account were considered, and survey participants were asked to identify all banks where they have opened checking or savings accounts. Participants had to rate every bank at which they have – or have had – a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction. Additionally, they had to rate the institutions in five criteria: trust, terms & conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.

This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2021. In addition to being part of the last two “World’s Best Banks” lists, Forbes named Arvest one of “America’s Best Large Employers” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” in 2018.