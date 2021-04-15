Posted: Apr 15, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska has been looking to repair the water reservoir for a long time and it appears as though that time has finally come, as bids have already been sent out and a pre-bid meeting was held on Tuesday.

City Manager Tonya Bright says bid openings will occur on Wednesday, April 28th and the council will award a bid at its next regularly scheduled meeting in May. Bright also talked about how much financial help they are currently receiving to help pay for the cost of the repairs.

They expect work on that project to be complete in the fall. After the bid opening is complete for the water reservoir, they are going to move forward with work at Lake Pawhuska and more specifically repairs to the dam. They have nearly $300,000 worth of grant money to assist with that project, which is expected to start this summer.