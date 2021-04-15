Posted: Apr 15, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska never lost power during the February ice storm, but the after affects showed that there were deficiencies in the electrical system. Utilities Director Bill Bruce goes through some of the things that went wrong with the generators and explains why a company needs to come look at some of these problems.

A strange noise was also coming from one of the engines and Bruce came to the conclusion that it would be best to have someone come look at that, as Bruce said he was unfamiliar with that noise. Bruce went on to say that he was unable to get the cooling tower pump, which is located outside, to shut off.

A ten day inspection from Farabee Mechanical, Inc. is set to cost just over $30,000. If they were to stay longer, their price would go up. If they left before the ten day window, the price would be cheaper. The council voted unanimously to allow Farabee Mechanical, Inc. to come in and do this inspection.