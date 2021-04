Posted: Apr 15, 2021 6:00 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2021 6:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension Medical Group St. John will operate walk-in COVID-19 clinics on Friday and Monday in Bartlesville at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There are extra does of the Pfizer vaccine that they have on hand to give out. They can give either the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.