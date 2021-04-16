Posted: Apr 16, 2021 9:51 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Pastor Rando Gamble and his wife, Shiloh, with Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to announce that their signature outreach program is going mobile.

The Gambles announced that in addition to their monthly Jesus Burger events at Get Real Ministries at 425 West 14th Street in Bartlesville, the outreach cookouts will take place at a number of apartment complexes in the area as way to introduce themselves and invite others to check out the ministry.

Pastor Gamble is taking the free Jesus Burger to his home town of Barnsdall on Sautrday, May 8, at 2pm.. This will be a humbling moment for the pastor who was known for being a troublemaker in that town before finding Jesus and then becoming a pastor. The event is a way for people to gather in God's name over a meal and ask questions.

The Gambles also announced that the Painted Horse restaurant in Bartlesville is now a partner in the monthly Jesus Burger events by providing meat for the cookouts.

Get Real Ministries continues to support itself and help the community at the same time by operating Get Real Thrifty resale store on Second Street in the old Harbor Resale Shop.