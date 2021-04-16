Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 10:02 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Monday.

There will be discussion and possible action taken regarding funds for the Community Development Block Grant and that money being used to assist the Braden Rural Water District Number Three.

The commissioners will consider signing a lease agreement, which would allow movie producers of the upcoming film, “Grey Horse,” to use the Big Hill Gravel lot in Fairfax.

There will be a public hearing regarding opening a section line that reaches between 4,000 and 5,000 feet in Osage County. There will be time for public comment and then the commissioners will consider opening that section line.

The commissioners will also consider making further amendments for the public to enter the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned properties. They will also consider accepting a donation from the Tulsa Botanical Gardens to re-surface the road leading into the facility.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.