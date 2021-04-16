Posted: Apr 16, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 1:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with an extensive legal history was arrested early Friday morning. Kyle James Sanders appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing a felony count of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and a misdemeanor count of possession of drugs.

Court documents allege, Sanders was pulled over and a handgun was found in his possession. Due to several previous felony convictions in Washington County, Sanders is not allowed to possess a firearm. A small amount of methamphetamine was also found in Sanders’ possession.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake cited several pending cases against Sanders in Washington County. District judge Linda Thomas set a new bond of $50,000 on top of bond amounts from the defendant’s previous cases.