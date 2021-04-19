Posted: Apr 19, 2021 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2021 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank will host a Shred-A-Thon event on Thursday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Arvest Bank east side location, 4225 SE Adams Rd. Documents can be dropped off for shredding at this drive-up event and monetary donations will be accepted to support Arvest’s Million Meals campaign.

The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint.

Mary Martha Outreach will receive monetary donations made in Bartlesville and Dewey through May 29. Local residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches in Bartlesville and Dewey. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can make food donations directly to the bank’s food partners.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.