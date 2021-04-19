Posted: Apr 19, 2021 4:40 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2021 4:40 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved multiple agreements during Monday’s meeting. The first agreement for technical services was with Oklahoma State University. This is a yearly agreement to assist the assessor’s office if they have any software problems.

The commissioners also approved a resolution that would bring a Cintas Water Break touchless water dispenser to the courthouse. The courthouse water fountains have not been in operation since the start of the pandemic. Chairman Burke LaRue talks about the agreement.

LaRue said the agreement will cost $45 per month. This involves servicing the unit and replacing the filter as well. The system would normally cost $1, 350. This agreement allows the commissioners to test out the unit before purchasing it if they choose.

LaRue advised that Cintas could have the unit delivered and operational within a week.