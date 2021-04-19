Posted: Apr 19, 2021 8:16 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2021 8:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Attorney Burl O. "Bo" Estes attended one final Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night as he prepares for his new gig as an Associate District Judge in Osage County.

Estes said it was a bittersweet night for him. He said he feels bad for leaving his City of Dewey family, but he knows that they'll always be there for him as he'll always be there for them.

Estes said he hopes the City of Dewey will find someone that cares just as much about the city as he did. He said it is his wish to see the City hire someone that wants to see the City continue to grow and prosper.

As an Associate District Judge, Estes said he will do everything to uphold the laws of both the United States Constitution and the State of Oklahoma Constitution. Estes will begin his new role on Monday, May 3rd.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced that Estes would serve as an Associate District Judge in Osage County in early April.

Estes has been in private practice in Bartlesville since 2008. Estes graduated from the University of Oklahoma and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa College of Law. For the past twelve years, his private law practice has included criminal defense, family and domestic matters, probate, deprived child cases, and litigation matters. Estes also served as a criminal defense attorney for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. He’s been a contracting attorney for the Washington County Courts since 2008 representing parents, children, and others in deprived child cases. He’s focused his law practice to serve primarily the citizens of Osage, Washington, Pawnee and Nowata Counties, as well as being the City Attorney for Dewey, Oklahoma.

A life-long resident of Washington County, Estes is a member of the Osage County Bar Association, Pawnee County Bar Association, Washington County Bar Association and Oklahoma Bar Association. Estes also served on the Dewey City Council prior to practicing law.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said it's going to be hard to see Estes go. Trease joked that it's going to be even harder calling him "Judge Bo." He said they're going to miss Estes, but the City of Dewey congratulates him on his new position as judge.

Trease said the application and hiring process will start immediately. He said they'll start putting out ads for the position and getting the word out by the end of the week if not early next week.

According to Trease, a new city attorney could be hired within 30 to 60 days.