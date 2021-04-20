Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:03 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 5:24 AM

A Bartlesville man died in a collision near Vera on Monday evening, The collision occurred shortly after 7:30 pm on US-75, 57 feet south of 4000RD, 4 miles west of Vera, OK in Washington County.

According the OHP, a 2002 Volkswagen Golf driven by Scotty Hazelwood, 56, of Bartlesville, OK., collided with a 2000 Ford F350 driven by Kevin Pryce, 29, of Ramona, OK.

Pryce, nor his passengers Kody Kemp,29, of Vera, OK. and Matthew Stone, 28, of Collinsville, OK. were injured.

Hazelwood was transported by Life Flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. He was pronounced deceased later due to massive injuries.

The cause of Collision is under Investigation.

The OHP was assisted by members of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Collinsville Rural Fire Department, Collinsville EMS, Life Flight, and the Ramona Fire Department.