Posted: Apr 20, 2021 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Dewey and Dewey Public Works employees now have a new set of policies to follow when they're on any social media platform.

The Dewey City Council approved a resolution to amend the personnel policies and procedures manual to reflect appropriate social media usage by those employed by the City. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the policy was adopted from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group. Trease said this was done in an effort to protect the City of Dewey's name on social media. He said social media is such a big part of our lives anymore that it was time for the City to adopt a policy to keep up with the times.

City employees will be getting a copy of the new policy. Trease said they will need to sign off on the policy.