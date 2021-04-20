Posted: Apr 20, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

Filming is set to begin this week across Osage County for the much-anticipated film, “Grey Horse.” In a prepared statement, Director Martin Scorsese had the following to say:

“We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma. To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people.”

Scorsese went on to express gratitude to Osage Nation consultants and cultural advisors who have helped make preparations for the production of the film. The production is expected to spend millions of dollars throughout the local community, with filming running through August.