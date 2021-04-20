Posted: Apr 20, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 700 Block of SE Wyandotte over the weekend.

According to Captain Jay Hastings, police were dispatched to the area where gunshots were reported around 10:56 p.m. on Saturday. Capt. Hastings said police didn't find anything upon arrival. He said another caller said the shots occurred at Shawnee and Adams, but nothing came up.

Now the Bartlesville Police Department has released video of the incident that occurred on Wyandotte. In the video, an altercation can barely be seen before a suspect shoots three shots and runs in front of the home with the doorbell security footage. The video can be viewed below.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, you can call the BPD's non-emergency number at 918.338.4001.