Posted: Apr 20, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 10:47 AM

Tom Davis

Eileen Seefluth with Women Empowerment Solutions appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday to tell us about her organization and how women can find the help the need in getting free from abusive situations and relationships.

Eileen said Women Empowerment Solutions is dedicated to making a difference

over the course of time (decades in fact), a growing number of women (many with children, some not) have looked for assistance to get away from abuse and rebuild their lives.

Today, at Women Empowerment Solutions (WES) Seefluth and her team empower women through various methods: transitional housing, professional counseling, a clothing closet, workshops and various programs.

W.E.S. is faith based. Eileen said this is a praying and taking-action kind of place. If you or someone you know is being abused and need or want to move forward in life, and have made that decision to do so, we have prayer warriors on standby and the essentials to propel you or someone you know to the next transition, freedom from abuse, a new dominion and atmosphere.

You are invited to a pair of upcoming W.E.S. events in the coming days. April 26, at Nutrition Nook in Collinsville and April 28, at Battle Creek Church at 6pm in Owasso.

Log on to https://womenempowermentsolutions.org for more information.

Women Empowerment Solutions is dedicated to Education and Awareness. For those seeking knowledge in a presentation to know more about how to cross those gaps between knowing what to do and how to build a safer workplace and community, this organization is equipped with expert knowledge and power-packed information.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE