Posted: Apr 21, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

A bill creating the "Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act" passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 631, authored by Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican of Hominy, states that any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state shall be considered an infringement on the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and Article II, Section 26 of the Constitution of Oklahoma.

In a statement, Rep. Roberts said:

"Senate Bill 631 ensures that the State Legislature will protect the unalienable right of Oklahomans to keep and bear arms as guaranteed to them by the Second Amendment. Recent action and rhetoric from the federal government has shown just how important this bill really is."

SB 631 was authored in the Senate by Sen. Warren Hamilton, a Republican of McCurtain, and passed in that chamber by a vote of 38-8. It passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 78-17 and will now be sent to the governor's desk for consideration.

A proclamation declaring Washington County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County was approved by the Washington County Commissioners in early-March 2021.

Then, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the passage of the proclamation gives the citizens some reassurance that Washington County is not going to take any measures to seize their firearms. He said the citizens can rest comfortably know that the Second Amendment will be upheld in the County.

Sheriff Owen also said he does not take items like this lightly as he has some reservations a lot of times when it comes to things of this nature. He said he wants to be sure that they're doing the best job they can for the most people. The Second Amendment, and the Oklahoma and United States Constitutions are strongly supported by Sheriff Owen.

Back in March, Sheriff Owen said he supported Senate Bill 631.

Osage County and Rogers County are also Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.