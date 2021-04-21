Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 10:22 AM

Sunfest is back! Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sunfest president Stephanie Lief annouced that Sunfest returns--live and in-person-- this year running June 4, 5 and 6 at Sooner Park in Bartlesville.

The event known as "Oklahoma's Biggest Outdoor Picnic" will feature all types of regional and local musical entertainment. Lief said nearly three dozen groups and individuals will provide free entertainment on three stages throughout the park during the event.

All types of regional and local musical entertainment will return to Sunfest this year. Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music variations will fill Sooner Park with sound all three days.

The juried arts and crafts show will feature paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, and wooden toys. All items are handmade and sold by the artist or crafts person who made them.

Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts will be available for the youngsters. Again, it’s all free!

Lief said more than a dozen food vendors will be at Sunfest offering a wide menu from traditional down-home favorites to ethnic specialties.