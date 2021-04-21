Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council heard a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease this week and the results were quite promising.

Trease said the City of Dewey received $75,274.20 in sales tax for the month. He said the use tax came in at $12,091.47 while the tobacco tax came in at $797.75.

According to Trease, the City of Dewey saw a 14.74-percent increase over the same month last year. He said they saw a 30-percent year-to-date change overall.

Mayor Tom Hays pointed out that this was possible thanks to the voter approved increase in the City of Dewey's sales tax rate in 2019.

