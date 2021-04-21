Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will host its Legislative Wrap-Up Forum Luncheon on Tuesday, June 8th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

This event will feature our local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman. You will be able to get the scoop on what went on in Oklahoma City this year. There will be a time for questions after you hear from each of the legislators.

It costs $25 per person to attend or $275 for a table of eight. For a table of four, it costs $150. Virtual participation costs $15.

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to the coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited and you will be seated at a table of four unless you request a reserved table of eight.

To register for the forum luncheon, click here.